Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 609.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 164,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

