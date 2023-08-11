Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 1,799,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.37. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

