Citigroup Cuts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $30.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of WES stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 229,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 383,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

