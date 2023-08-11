Citigroup Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 835,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

