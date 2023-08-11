Citigroup Raises Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target to $113.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of VAL stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 779,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,214. Valaris has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Valaris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Valaris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Valaris by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Valaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

