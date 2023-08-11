Citigroup Trims Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price to $56.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 941,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,784. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

