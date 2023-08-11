Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, reports. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.75 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 67.07%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
