Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, reports. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.75 million.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZNC

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.