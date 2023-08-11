Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $15.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Clariant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Clariant’s payout ratio is presently 283.11%.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

