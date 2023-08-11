Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.86

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.86 and last traded at $174.55, with a volume of 186500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

