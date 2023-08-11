Clear Investment Research LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 15,463,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,899. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

