Clear Investment Research LLC Has $164,000 Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

