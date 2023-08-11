Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 965,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,190. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.