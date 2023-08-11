Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLFD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Trading Up 1.5 %

CLFD opened at $40.65 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $620.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.