ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 173,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,488. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 86.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.