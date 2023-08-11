Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

