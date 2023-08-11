Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

