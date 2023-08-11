Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 911 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

