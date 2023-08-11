Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,942,000 after buying an additional 294,761 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.31 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.