Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

