Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.