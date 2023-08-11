Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TEL opened at $134.08 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

