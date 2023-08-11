Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FI opened at $126.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.