Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

