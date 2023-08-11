Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

