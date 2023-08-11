Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $523.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $538.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,017 shares of company stock worth $356,230,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

