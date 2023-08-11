Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 206.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 107,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,997 shares of company stock worth $986,423. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

