Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.75. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

