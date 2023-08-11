Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.92. The company has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

