Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 124,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.70.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 215.49%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.
