Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 124,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

