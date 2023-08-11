Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 10,894,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,981. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.