CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.64), with a volume of 543617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCX. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.17 million, a PE ratio of 853.33 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($383.23). In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($383.59). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($383.23). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 588 shares of company stock worth $89,908. Company insiders own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

