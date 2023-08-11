Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCHGY opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,350 ($30.03) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,600 ($33.23) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.50) to GBX 3,000 ($38.34) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 3,150 ($40.26) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

