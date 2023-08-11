Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.69. 22,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Free Report) by 468.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

Featured Stories

