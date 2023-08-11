Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Colefax Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.65) on Friday. Colefax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($10.99). The stock has a market cap of £54.66 million, a PE ratio of 631.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.
