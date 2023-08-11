Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Colefax Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.65) on Friday. Colefax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($10.99). The stock has a market cap of £54.66 million, a PE ratio of 631.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

