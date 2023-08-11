Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,425 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 33,909,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,979,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

