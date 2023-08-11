Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $50,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.