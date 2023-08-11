Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $45.09 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,598 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of PG&E worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,186,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

