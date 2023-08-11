Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,338,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

