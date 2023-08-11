Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 36,640 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 965,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 3,956,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

