Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 48,960 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,960 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of Duke Energy worth $126,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,581. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

