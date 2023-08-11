Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

CMTV stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.