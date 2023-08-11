Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) vs. Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Head to Head Comparison

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust 10.05% 2.14% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $339.55 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $97.68 million 9.36 $22.02 million $0.32 107.60

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Healthcare Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.0 million square feet in the aggregate.

