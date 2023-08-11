Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.04

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 330050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

