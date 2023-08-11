Comparing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $134.65 million 3.70 -$23.18 million ($1.34) -15.87 GigaMedia $5.59 million N/A -$2.75 million ($0.16) -9.06

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEVA has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.2% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -25.46% -2.31% -1.96% GigaMedia -33.90% -3.52% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CEVA and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 4 0 2.80 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 45.07%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

CEVA beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

