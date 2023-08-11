Comparing Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 16.41, indicating that its share price is 1,541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 1.08 -$45.60 million N/A N/A Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 159.94 N/A N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kartoon Studios.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kartoon Studios and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kartoon Studios presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.51%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

