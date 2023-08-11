Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,783. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

