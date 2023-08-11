Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 2,998,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,982. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

