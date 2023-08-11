Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,007 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.8% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.43. 2,669,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,645. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.