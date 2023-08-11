Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.71. 158,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,157. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of C$20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2897816 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.