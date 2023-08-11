Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 70,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,128. The firm has a market cap of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.